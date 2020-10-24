Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes that top-order batsman Imran Butt could have another standout season in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Faisal’s support for Imran comes after the 24-year-old was the highest run-scorer in last year’s tournament.
Imran amassed 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.
Wishing our @1st_xi player Imran Butt all the best to another successful season , including all our other players selected 1st & 2nd X1s and specially to our new captain @Shah64Y to lead the team from the front InshAllah! 🇵🇰 https://t.co/fD7hnmqSKb
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 22, 2020
“Wishing our 1st XI player Imran Butt all the best to another successful season, including all our other players selected [for] 1st and 2nd XIs and specially to our new captain Yasir Shah to lead the team from the front InshAllah!” Faisal said on Twitter.
Balochistan will kick off their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Karachi on Sunday.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is an awesome batsman, Shaheen Shah Afridi hails opener with serious firepower