Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes that top-order batsman Imran Butt could have another standout season in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Faisal’s support for Imran comes after the 24-year-old was the highest run-scorer in last year’s tournament.

Imran amassed 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

“Wishing our 1st XI player Imran Butt all the best to another successful season, including all our other players selected [for] 1st and 2nd XIs and specially to our new captain Yasir Shah to lead the team from the front InshAllah!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Balochistan will kick off their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Karachi on Sunday.

