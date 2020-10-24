He is an awesome batsman, Afridi hails opener with serious firepower

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has hailed big-hitting opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for his “awesome batting display” during the National T20 Cup.

Afridi and Zaman both played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who went on to win the tournament.

Zaman finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 420 runs in 12 matches, which included five fifties, at an average of 35 and a strike-rate of 147.88.

Afridi was the highest wicket-taker with 20 victims in 10 games at an average of 14.90 and an economy rate of 7.45.

He received the best bowler award and dedicated it “to those brave women worldwide who are fighting with breast cancer”.

“We are champions, Alhumdilillah. Awesome batting display by Fakhar Zaman. Congratulations to the entire team, support staff coaches and skipper Mohammad Rizwan. My best bowler award is dedicated to those brave women worldwide who are fighting with breast cancer,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Both Afridi and Zaman have been named in the list of 22 probables for the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

Pakistan’s 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar

