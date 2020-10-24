Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is backing teenage batsman Abdul Wahid Bangalzai to light up the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Yasir will be captaining Balochistan in the tournament and has high hopes for the 17-year-old.

This comes after Bangalzai was the highest run-scorer in the National T20 2nd XI Cup with 235 runs in five matches for Balochistan’s 2nd XI, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 126.34.

Bangalzai was subsequently called up to the First XI squad and in the four National T20 Cup games he played, the talented youngster scored 44 runs in total, which included an impressive 32 against Sindh.

“Balochistan will enter the tournament with a positive mindset and approach. We have some exciting talent from the region like Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, who has done well in the Second XI and has now earned a deserved opportunity in our First XI,” Yasir was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Balochistan will kick off their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Karachi on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could have another standout season, Faisal Iqbal confident Pakistan batsman will shine bright in QeA Trophy

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 0 ( 0 % ) Central Punjab 1 ( 100 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0 ( 0 % ) Northern 0 ( 0 % ) Sindh 0 ( 0 % ) Southern Punjab 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 0 ( 0 % ) Central Punjab 1 ( 100 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0 ( 0 % ) Northern 0 ( 0 % ) Sindh 0 ( 0 % ) Southern Punjab 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...