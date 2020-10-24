Over PKR 17 million up for grabs in the QeA Trophy

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

More than PKR 17 million will be up for grabs in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed.

In a press release, the PCB said the team that wins the tournament will receive PKR 10 million, while the runner-up will get PKR 5 million.

There will also be hefty cash prizes for the top performers as the Player of the Tournament, Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best Wicketkeeper will pocket PKR 500,000 each.

Meanwhile, the Player of the Final will receive PKR 50,000.

