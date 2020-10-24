Misbah-ul-Haq: “I can say that by early next year after the Pakistan Super League we will have a pool of players who can serve us well in the three World Cups in 2021, 22 and 23”
Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that Pakistan will have enough talent for three World Cups by early next year.
The three World Cups he is referring to are the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and 2023 World Cup in India.
Misbah’s comments come after it has been one year since he was named head coach.
“I have completed one year in the job and there are a lot of things to be positive about,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “I can say that by early next year after the Pakistan Super League we will have a pool of players who can serve us well in the three World Cups in 2021, 22 and 23.”