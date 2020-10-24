Sikandar Raza: “I saw Babar during the U19 World Cup [in 2010], when he was 16 or 17 years old, and he has come a long way since then, I must say that it has been a great transformation. I pray and I wish him success”

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza admitted that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam’s transformation has been awesome.

Raza recalled seeing Azam play in the Under-19 World Cup in 2010 and applauded the 26-year-old for having come so far and achieved so much in his career thus far.

Raza added that he is praying to see Azam become even more successful in the future.

“Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in all formats for Pakistan and to see him like that gives me immense pleasure,” Raza told Cricket Pakistan. “I saw Babar during the U19 World Cup [in 2010], when he was 16 or 17 years old, and he has come a long way since then, I must say that it has been a great transformation. I pray and I wish him success.”

The 34-year-old’s comments come ahead of the limited overs series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

