Misbah confirms if Pakistan cricketers are facing mental health issues

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has dismissed the idea that some of the national players may be facing mental health issues.

This comes after the drastic changes in cricket this year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With players enclosed within bio-secure bubbles for an entire series, concerns have been raised about their mental health is being affected.

However, Misbah said that there is a very good “social environment” in the Pakistan team and added that the players “are mentally very strong”.

He remains unsure about cricketers from other teams though, saying they “could be facing more problems because their culture is different from ours”.

“Players and team officials might face mental health issues if cricket continues to be played like it is being right now. As far as Pakistan is concerned I think our players due to their social environment are mentally very strong so they can get through this period,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“But players and officials from Western countries could be facing more problems because their culture is different from ours.”

