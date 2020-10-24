Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has said that it was purely his decision to sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain and it had nothing to do with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sarfaraz was removed as captain in October last year, with Azhar Ali succeeding him as Test skipper and Babar Azam taking charge in limited overs cricket.

With many people believing that Imran had a hand in stripping the 33-year-old of the captaincy, Mani insisted that this is simply not true.

“We do take guidance from the Prime Minister on various issues but he is busy running the country and does not interfere in cricket activities at all,” Mani told Geo Super. “It (sacking Sarfaraz) was purely my decision.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: His transformation has been awesome, Sikandar Raza on Pakistan player who has come a long way

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 1436 ( 78.99 % ) No! 382 ( 21.01 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 1436 ( 78.99 % ) No! 382 ( 21.01 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...