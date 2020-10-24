Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has been moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

Also affected are the four Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoff matches, which have now been shifted to Karachi.

“We have been keeping a close eye on air quality forecasts over the last two weeks. Following the sudden deterioration in air quality and now further expected air pollution in November, we have made a swift decision to move the matches scheduled in Lahore,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by the board’s website.

“The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great. An early decision was made to ensure logistical challenges could be dealt with sooner rather than later. We cannot and will not compromise on the health and wellbeing of the players or officials.

“The decision to move matches from Lahore was not one that was taken lightly. For the sake of everyone involved and to ensure the remaining four matches of the HBL PSL and the three T20Is against Zimbabwe were completed without risk or interruption, it was important to move the matches.

“I am grateful to Zimbabwe Cricket, the franchise owners, broadcast partners and our valued commercial partners for their understanding in supporting our decision.

“We also want to thank the federal and provincial governments, as well as law enforcing agencies for their understanding and continued support.”

The three T20 Internationals between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held on November 7, 8 and 10.

The PSL matches will be held in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

