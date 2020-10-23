Younis Khan offered Pakistan batting coach job until 2021 T20 World Cup

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered Younis Khan the batting coach role until the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, according to sources.

Younis was Pakistan’s batting coach during the recent England tour and expressed an interest in occupying the position on a full-time basis.

As reported by Geo Super, the PCB want Younis to start the batting coach job when Pakistan tour New Zealand later this year.

However, Younis has yet to respond to the offer.

Meanwhile, a source said that the PCB also wants Younis to work with and share his knowledge and experience with young cricketers at the National High Performance Centre.

