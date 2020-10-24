Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England may have no choice but to send a C-team for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan in January next year.

According to the Daily Mail, as reported by Ary Sports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are having a hard time managing the workload of their players.

Furthermore, England will need to send a larger squad to Sri Lanka for their Test series early next year, while some of their players will be participating in the Big Bash League (BBL), which clashes with the Pakistan tour.

While it remains to be seen if England will end up touring Pakistan, the ECB face a serious dilemma in regards to putting together a strong squad.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3704 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 16332 ( 68.4 % ) Steve Smith 771 ( 3.23 % ) Ben Stokes 1505 ( 6.3 % ) Kane Williamson 647 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 151 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 34 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 359 ( 1.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 92 ( 0.39 % ) Kagiso Rabada 85 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 196 ( 0.82 % ) Back

