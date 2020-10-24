Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
England may have no choice but to send a C-team for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan in January next year.
According to the Daily Mail, as reported by Ary Sports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are having a hard time managing the workload of their players.
Furthermore, England will need to send a larger squad to Sri Lanka for their Test series early next year, while some of their players will be participating in the Big Bash League (BBL), which clashes with the Pakistan tour.
While it remains to be seen if England will end up touring Pakistan, the ECB face a serious dilemma in regards to putting together a strong squad.
