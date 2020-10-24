Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza is backing his teammate Craig Ervine to dominate in the upcoming limited overs series against Pakistan.

Ervine is one of the top batsmen in the Zimbabwe team and averages 32.54 in ODIs and 22.63 in T20 Internationals.

Raza added that his side prepared well before coming to Pakistan.

“Before coming to Pakistan, we played three ODIs and three T20Is as warm-up matches which went well. We are as prepared as we can [be] in difficult times and we will also utilise the next 10 days to get our skills back up,” Raza told Cricket Pakistan.

“We have good players in the squad, even though the results might not show that. I think Craig Ervine will have a good series.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3705 ( 15.52 % ) Babar Azam 16332 ( 68.4 % ) Steve Smith 771 ( 3.23 % ) Ben Stokes 1505 ( 6.3 % ) Kane Williamson 647 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 151 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 34 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 359 ( 1.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 92 ( 0.39 % ) Kagiso Rabada 85 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 196 ( 0.82 % ) Back

