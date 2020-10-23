Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane “is an entirely different player without” Sergio Ramos next to him.

Latif’s comments come after Madrid suffered a surprising 3-2 loss to Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Latif slammed Los Blancos for their performance, saying it was “embarrassing”.

“Varane is an entirely different player without Ramos right next to him. Embarrassing,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are currently third in the La Liga standings as they have won three games, drawn one and lost one. Real Sociedad and Villarreal are in first and second respectively, while Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona are in ninth place.

