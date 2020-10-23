PSL ‘far better’ than BBL, renowned fast bowling coach says

Posted on by
Fast bowling coach Ian Pont believes the PSL is far better than the BBL

Ian Pont: “It was needed. Standards for the past two years have been dropping. The PSL is a far better league”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont has said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is “far better” than the Big Bash League (BBL).

This comes after it was announced that BBL teams will be allowed to field three overseas players in their Playing XI for the first time.

Pont noted that this was a much-needed move as “standards for the past two years have been dropping”.

“It was needed. Standards for the past two years have been dropping. The PSL is a far better league,” Pont said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch out for me against Zimbabwe because I will be giving it my best shot, Pakistan batsman says

Coming Soon
Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite?
Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite?
Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite?

Leave a Reply