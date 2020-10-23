PSL ‘far better’ than BBL, renowned fast bowling coach says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont has said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is “far better” than the Big Bash League (BBL).

This comes after it was announced that BBL teams will be allowed to field three overseas players in their Playing XI for the first time.

Pont noted that this was a much-needed move as “standards for the past two years have been dropping”.

It was needed. Standards for the past two years have been dropping. The .@thePSLt20 is a far better league. https://t.co/PCOotHMZO0 — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) October 23, 2020

“It was needed. Standards for the past two years have been dropping. The PSL is a far better league,” Pont said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch out for me against Zimbabwe because I will be giving it my best shot, Pakistan batsman says

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 30 ( 5.54 % ) Karachi Kings 154 ( 28.41 % ) Lahore Qalandars 170 ( 31.37 % ) Multan Sultans 52 ( 9.59 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 85 ( 15.68 % ) Quetta Gladiators 51 ( 9.41 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 30 ( 5.54 % ) Karachi Kings 154 ( 28.41 % ) Lahore Qalandars 170 ( 31.37 % ) Multan Sultans 52 ( 9.59 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 85 ( 15.68 % ) Quetta Gladiators 51 ( 9.41 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...