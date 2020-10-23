Pakistan captaincy change – bye-bye Azhar Ali, hello Mohammad Rizwan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Azhar Ali could be replaced as Pakistan’s Test captain ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

Reports have surfaced that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan could succeed Azhar and lead Pakistan during the Test series against New Zealand.

Cricket Pakistan reported that Azhar has already spoken to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan.

Wasim himself admitted that he is unsure if Azhar will continue on as captain.

However, a final decision is set to be taken once Azhar meets PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand will consist of three T20 Internationals from December 18 to 22 and two Tests, which will run from December 26 to January 7.

Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 306 ( 58.06 % ) No! 221 ( 41.94 % ) Back

