Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique has said batting in different situations is no longer a problem for him as he learned to do it during the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.

Representing Central Punjab in the tournament, the 20-year-old scored 358 runs in 10 matches, which included a century on debut and two fifties, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

As a result of his incredible performance, he was included in Pakistan’s list of 22 probables for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Shafique was pleased with his performance and consistency in the National T20 Cup, along with the fact that he scored a hundred that grabbed everyone’s attention.

“Overall, it was a good journey. I scored a hundred and batted with consistency. It was a great learning experience to bat in different situations. It is now on me to be prepared and wait for a perfect opportunity,” the 20-year-old was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

