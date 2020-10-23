Abdullah Shafique reveals his strengths ahead of the Zimbabwe series

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Ahead of the limited overs series against Zimbabwe, Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique revealed that the cut and pull shots are his strengths.

Shafique has yet to make his international debut, but was included in the list of 22 probables for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Playing for Central Punjab in the tournament, the 20-year-old scored 358 runs in 10 matches, which included a century on debut and two fifties, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

In addition to the cut and pull shots, Shafique said he “can also play good cover drives”.

“My strengths are the cut and pull shots. As I play in the top order, you have to be able to play such shots to do well, although I can also play good cover drives,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

