There is a like-dislike culture in PSL teams, fed up Pakistan player says

Pakistan pace bowler Zia-ul-Haq has claimed that there is a “like/dislike culture” within the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams.

This comes after Zia has not featured in the PSL since representing the Lahore Qalandars in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2016.

He questioned why this was case, especially since he has done well in domestic cricket over the last few years.

“I was selected for the Lahore Qalandars’ squad in the first season of the PSL in 2016 and was given a chance to play in 3 matches,” the 25-year-old told PakPassion. “Apart from one game, I did well in the remaining matches, picking up 2/38 in one of the games.

“I feel that my performances weren’t that bad compared to some of the other players who were persisted with by the franchise in all the PSL tournaments so I suppose one can say that this is a clear case of the ‘like/dislike’ culture which seems to be part and parcel of our cricket culture.

“It’s almost as if words against me have been said within PCB’s inner circles which has resulted in my exclusion from PSL tournaments since 2016. Apart from that, I cannot think of any reason why a bowler of my skills has not been able to find a place in any team after playing just one PSL.”

Zia has taken 203 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 26.06.

In List A cricket, he has claimed 117 wickets in 76 games at an average of 27.76.

As for his T20 cricket, Zia has picked up 36 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 26.44.

Most recently, he played for Southern Punjab’s 2nd XI in the National T20 2nd XI Cup, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven victims in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 5.84.

