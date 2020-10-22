Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Zia-ul-Haq has questioned the necessity of the National T20 2nd XI Cup since there is no prize money for the finalists.

Zia recently played for Southern Punjab’s 2nd XI in the tournament, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven victims in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 5.84.

However, he feels that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) “have this tournament just for the sake of it”.

“To be honest, I really didn’t see any use in having such a tournament for 2nd XIs. Each team just played 5 games and this tournament had no final and there was no prize money for the finalists as well which was very disappointing,” the 25-year-old told PakPassion. “It was as if they have this tournament just for the sake of it and its only purpose is to provide some good performers for the first XI sides to use as they please.

“The only redeeming feature of this year’s tournament was that the games were held in Lahore which means that coaches from NHPC and other board officials could see players in action which could prove beneficial in the future.”

Zia has taken 203 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 26.06.

In List A cricket, he has claimed 117 wickets in 76 games at an average of 27.76.

As for his T20 cricket, Zia has picked up 36 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 26.44.

