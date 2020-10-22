Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif wished Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi all the best for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Nabi will once again represent the Melbourne Renegades in BBL 10 and is expected to have a major impact with both the bat and ball.

In last year’s BBL, he scored 160 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 63, at an average of 53.33 and a strike-rate of 160.

He also took five wickets at an average of 33.20 and an economy rate of 8.73.

Good luck Nabi — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 21, 2020

“Good luck Nabi,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Renegades are scheduled to play in the opening match of BBL 10 on December 3 and will face the Adelaide Strikers.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3414 ( 15.46 % ) Babar Azam 15067 ( 68.24 % ) Steve Smith 720 ( 3.26 % ) Ben Stokes 1440 ( 6.52 % ) Kane Williamson 583 ( 2.64 % ) Rashid Khan 138 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 32 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 332 ( 1.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 90 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 79 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 184 ( 0.83 % ) Back

