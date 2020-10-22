Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif seems to be a big fan of Bayern Munich’s style of play.

Latif said the German powerhouse are a combination of “pace and power”, which has resulted in their incredibly strong start to the 2020/21 season.

Having won the Champions League last season, Bayern were also crowned champions in the UEFA Super Cup, where they beat Sevilla 2-1, and DFL-Supercup, in which they took down Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

They are currently second in the Bundesliga with three wins and one loss in the four games they have played thus far. RB Leipzig are in first place as they have won three games and drawn one.

In the first round of the DFB-Pokal, Bayern cruised to a 3-0 win over FC Duren on October 15.

As for the Champions League, the defending champions impressed in their first match on Wednesday as they demolished Atletico Madrid 4-0, which put them on top of the Group A table. In addition to Atletico, Lokomotiv Moscow and Red Bull Salzburg are in Bayern’s group.

Pace and Power. Bayern Munich. — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 21, 2020

“Pace and power. Bayern Munich,” Latif said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Which football club do you support? Barcelona Real Madrid Manchester United Liverpool Bayern Munich Manchester City Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham AC Milan Borussia Dortmund Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Which football club do you support? Barcelona 1 ( 4.35 % ) Real Madrid 0 ( 0 % ) Manchester United 0 ( 0 % ) Liverpool 1 ( 4.35 % ) Bayern Munich 19 ( 82.61 % ) Manchester City 0 ( 0 % ) Juventus 1 ( 4.35 % ) Paris Saint-Germain 0 ( 0 % ) Chelsea 0 ( 0 % ) Arsenal 0 ( 0 % ) Tottenham 0 ( 0 % ) AC Milan 0 ( 0 % ) Borussia Dortmund 1 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

