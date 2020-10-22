Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has wished Azam Khan good luck for the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Azam will represent the Galle Gladiators in the tournament following an impressive showing in the National T20 Cup.

The son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan scored 268 runs in 11 matches for Sindh, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 26.80 and a strike-rate of 168.55.

Azam was in third place for the most sixes struck in the tournament with 19. Khushdil Shah and Sohaib Maqsood finished ahead of him with 25 and 20 sixes respectively.

It should also be noted that the 22-year-old once scored 265 runs in a T20 match in January 2016 that included 12 boundaries and a jaw-dropping 29 sixes.

Good Luck Azam — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 20, 2020

“Good Luck Azam,” Latif said on Twitter.

The LPL is scheduled to begin on November 21 and end on December 13.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bayern Munich are pure pace and power, Pakistan player loves their style of play

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3413 ( 15.46 % ) Babar Azam 15066 ( 68.24 % ) Steve Smith 720 ( 3.26 % ) Ben Stokes 1440 ( 6.52 % ) Kane Williamson 583 ( 2.64 % ) Rashid Khan 138 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 32 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 332 ( 1.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 90 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 79 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 184 ( 0.83 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3413 ( 15.46 % ) Babar Azam 15066 ( 68.24 % ) Steve Smith 720 ( 3.26 % ) Ben Stokes 1440 ( 6.52 % ) Kane Williamson 583 ( 2.64 % ) Rashid Khan 138 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 32 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 332 ( 1.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 90 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 79 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 184 ( 0.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...