Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif hailed pace bowler Umar Gul, calling him a “quality” player.

Gul retired from all forms of the game after Balochistan’s final National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab, which they lost by seven wickets.

He represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

Given all that Gul has achieved, Latif lauded him for his services and dedication to Pakistan cricket.

Quality 👍 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 21, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: No doubt he’s the fastest bowler on the planet, Mohammad Yousuf hails Pakistan speedster

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3436 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 467 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 1077 ( 5.51 % ) Shahid Afridi 4967 ( 25.43 % ) Imran Khan 4772 ( 24.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 343 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 898 ( 4.6 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1437 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1644 ( 8.42 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 151 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 343 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3436 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 467 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 1077 ( 5.51 % ) Shahid Afridi 4967 ( 25.43 % ) Imran Khan 4772 ( 24.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 343 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 898 ( 4.6 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1437 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1644 ( 8.42 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 151 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 343 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...