Wahab, Afridi and Shinwari are my competition, Pakistan hopeful says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Zia-ul-Haq admitted that Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Shinwari are his three main competitors.

Zia still harbours the will and determination to make his international debut, but noted that he faces stiff competition from the trio.

That being said, he insisted that it is not impossible for him to represent his country in the future.

“As a Pakistani, I am very glad that we have such high-quality left-arm fast bowlers playing at the highest level. It’s also important for a bowler like me to have someone to compete against as that brings out the best in me and makes me work harder, which can only be good for Pakistan cricket,” he told PakPassion.

“It’s always good for a bowler to keep on looking over his shoulder to make sure he is ahead of the competition. Given that I am 25 years old, I feel I have a good few years cricket left in me and I feel confident that I can compete with the very best left-armers in the country.

“If I think about who my competitors are when it comes to left-armers then I suppose Wahab Riaz comes to mind although he is a much senior player than me. Apart from Wahab, the only other left-arm pacers I feel I need to compete against are Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan Shinwari.”

The 25-year-old has taken 203 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 26.06.

In List A cricket, he has claimed 117 wickets in 76 games at an average of 27.76.

As for his T20 cricket, Zia has picked up 36 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 26.44.

Most recently, he represented Southern Punjab’s 2nd XI in the National T20 2nd XI Cup, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven victims in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 5.84.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2287 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 11558 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 581 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 1157 ( 6.95 % ) Kane Williamson 435 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 99 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 27 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 229 ( 1.38 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 53 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 142 ( 0.85 % ) Back

