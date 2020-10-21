Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Zia-ul-Haq has said that impressions about him being unfit are absolute nonsense.

Zia noted that he has been fully fit for the last seven to eight domestic seasons apart from when he suffered a fractured thumb.

“There is absolutely no truth in this at all. With God’s grace, I have been fit for the last 7-8 seasons although some time ago I did suffer a fracture to my thumb after being hit by a ball during a game. Apart from that, I have had no fitness issues and performances over the past few seasons prove that clearly,” he told PakPassion.

The 25-year-old has taken 203 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 26.06.

In List A cricket, he has claimed 117 wickets in 76 games at an average of 27.76.

As for his T20 cricket, Zia has picked up 36 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 26.44.

Most recently, he represented Southern Punjab’s 2nd XI in the National T20 2nd XI Cup, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven victims in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 5.84.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I had one of the best economy rates, so yeah I have skills and pace, Pakistan bowler says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2287 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 11558 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 581 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 1157 ( 6.95 % ) Kane Williamson 435 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 99 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 27 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 229 ( 1.38 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 53 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 142 ( 0.85 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2287 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 11558 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 581 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 1157 ( 6.95 % ) Kane Williamson 435 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 99 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 27 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 229 ( 1.38 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 53 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 142 ( 0.85 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...