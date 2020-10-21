Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Zia-ul-Haq has admitted that his hopes of playing international cricket are fading as “it appears that the only way into the Pakistan side is through the route of performing well in the PSL”.

Zia noted that his chances of being selected for PSL 6 are slim as he didn’t get the chance to represent Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

The 25-year-old instead played for Southern Punjab’s 2nd XI in the National T20 2nd XI Cup, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven victims in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 5.84.

“Unfortunately, the way things are going now, it appears that the only way into the Pakistan side is through the route of performing well in the PSL,” he told PakPassion. “So, I am hoping and praying that I can get another chance to play in a full season of the PSL to prove my worth, and then hopefully, I can get an opportunity to play for Pakistan in the future.

“My only concern for this season is that since I didn’t get a proper chance to showcase my skills in the National T20 Cup, that probably means that my chances for selection for the next PSL are somewhat limited.

“Of course, being just 25 is a major plus for me, and looking at many others who are playing for Pakistan despite their age gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

Zia has taken 203 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 26.06.

In List A cricket, he has claimed 117 wickets in 76 games at an average of 27.76.

As for his T20 cricket, Zia has picked up 36 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 26.44.

