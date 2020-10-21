Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz said that he may be getting old, but his “ultimate goal” is to represent his country in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Wahab is 35 right now, but still putting up strong performances.

He recently played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the National T20 Cup, and was the third-highest wicket-taker with 16 victims in 10 matches at an average of 20.43 and an economy rate of 8.87.

He also impressed in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the third-highest wicket-taker as well as he claimed 11 wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 23.18 and an economy rate of 8.01.

“If I am able to execute performances for Pakistan, my ultimate goal is to feature till the 2023 World Cup,” Wahab said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Ary Sports.

