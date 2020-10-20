Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal was reportedly upset that fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was given the best wicketkeeper award for the National T20 Cup.

According to sources, as reported by Cricket Pakistan, Akmal, who played for Central Punjab, felt that he deserved the award since he had the most dismissals with 11, which included eight catches and three stumpings.

Rizwan, who captained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to victory in the tournament, had eight dismissals in total, with six catches and two stumpings.

However, Rizwan had four outfield catches included in his statistics when he was not donning the keeping gloves. This is highly odd as wicketkeeper and outfield catches are tallied separately.

When questioned about this, PCB’s Media Manager Domestic Cricket, Ahsan Nagi, said Rizwan “was instrumental in his team’s victories, both, as a regular fielder and wicketkeeper”

“Also, Rizwan’s impact, on basis of points system, solely as a wicketkeeper was 0.8 which is better as compared to Kamran Akamal’s 1.1,” Nagi added.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has replaced Chris Gayle as the new Universe Boss, Rashid Latif says about batsman with all the shots

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2217 ( 13.62 % ) Babar Azam 11335 ( 69.66 % ) Steve Smith 574 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1130 ( 6.94 % ) Kane Williamson 423 ( 2.6 % ) Rashid Khan 96 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 220 ( 1.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 48 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 133 ( 0.82 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2217 ( 13.62 % ) Babar Azam 11335 ( 69.66 % ) Steve Smith 574 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1130 ( 6.94 % ) Kane Williamson 423 ( 2.6 % ) Rashid Khan 96 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 220 ( 1.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 48 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 133 ( 0.82 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...