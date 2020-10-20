Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called pace bowler Imran Khan a “good performer” following his strong showing in the National T20 Cup.
Imran, who has represented Pakistan in 10 Tests from 2014 to his most recent one in November 2019, played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the tournament.
He took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 6.63 as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went on to be crowned champions.
His performance has not gone unnoticed as Latif praised him for his excellent bowling.
Good performer
