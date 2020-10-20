Fakhar Zaman crowns Pakistan player the best T20 fast bowler ever

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has crowned Umar Gul the best T20 fast bowler ever.

Zaman’s comments came when he was paying tribute to Gul, who retired from all forms of cricket following the conclusion of the National T20 Cup.

Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

Congratulations on your great career @mdk_gul. A great example on and off the field for youngsters. All the best #bestevert20fastbowler pic.twitter.com/mHBL1ZQoc3 — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) October 17, 2020

“Congratulations on your great career Umar Gul. A great example on and off the field for youngsters. All the best,” Zaman said on Twitter while adding the hashtag best ever T20 fast bowler.

Zaman was the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup as he made 420 runs in 12 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 35 and a strike-rate of 147.88.

