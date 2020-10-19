Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former pace bowler Aaqib Javed believes that keeping Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakistan’s head coach could lead the national team “towards further destruction”.

This comes after Aaqib felt that Misbah should have stepped down as head coach rather than chief selector.

Misbah stepped down from the role on Wednesday, saying that he wants to focus more on being Pakistan’s head coach.

But, Aaqib provided a brutal outlook on Misbah’s time ahead, saying he “does not have a great future in terms of coaching”.

“Keeping Misbah on as the head coach instead of as the chief selector was a big mistake,” he told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The former captain is better suited in the role of chief selector.

“Misbah does not have a great future in terms of coaching. In the past, experiments like these have failed miserably. We might be headed towards further destruction.

“They first made a mistake by appointing Misbah in the dual role and now they have made the second mistake by keeping him as the head coach instead of as the chief selector. He is aware of the talent pool of youngsters. He could have found new talent by watching their matches and performances. Nobody in the world appoints an individual as the head coach for a national side without any prior experience.

“Experience plays an important role. When I worked as a full-time coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), without being a part of the system, I brought players like Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan from obscurity to the limelight. I have discovered new talent working with Lahore Qalandars.

“Inexperience led to Misbah making wrong decisions in the series against Sri Lanka. He couldn’t handle the pressure after the defeat either. They threw out Sarfaraz Ahmed after some losses and made Azhar Ali the captain. Misbah does not know which direction to take.

“After countless examples, we have seen that players who have played together don’t make good coaches. The same applies to Misbah. The interview Shoaib Malik recently gave to Cricket Pakistan shows us the kinds of problems that are created because of this factor.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Thrilled to be scoring runs as an opener, Pakistan player in scorching hot form says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3090 ( 17.44 % ) Waqar Younis 422 ( 2.38 % ) Javed Miandad 937 ( 5.29 % ) Shahid Afridi 4579 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 4358 ( 24.6 % ) Zaheer Abbas 297 ( 1.68 % ) Younis Khan 818 ( 4.62 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1301 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1480 ( 8.35 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 121 ( 0.68 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 313 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3090 ( 17.44 % ) Waqar Younis 422 ( 2.38 % ) Javed Miandad 937 ( 5.29 % ) Shahid Afridi 4579 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 4358 ( 24.6 % ) Zaheer Abbas 297 ( 1.68 % ) Younis Khan 818 ( 4.62 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1301 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1480 ( 8.35 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 121 ( 0.68 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 313 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...