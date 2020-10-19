Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz’s experience will be useful during the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

This comes after both players were included in the list of 22 probables for the series.

In the recently-concluded National T20 Cup, where he represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hafeez scored 278 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 39.71 and a strike-rate of 148.66.

As for Wahab, who played alongside Hafeez and helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win the tournament, he was the third-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.43 and an economy rate of 8.87.

“Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz provide us that useful experience in the batting and bowling respectively, that will benefit the youngsters,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

Pakistan’s 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar

