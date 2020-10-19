Misbah explains why Amir dropped for Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was dropped for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe in order to give chances to talented youngsters.
Misbah noted that this was the same reason left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari is missing from the squad.
Amir recently represented Northern in the National T20 Cup and took six wickets in seven matches at an average of 38.83 and an economy rate of 8.73.
As for Shinwari, he claimed 10 wickets in seven games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the tournament, at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 8.80.
“We have followed the same philosophy while leaving out Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari so that bowlers like Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan and Haris Rauf can get an extended run,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.
Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.
Pakistan’s 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar
ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Rizwan is one, but Sarfaraz Ahmed not number two, Misbah-ul-Haq says