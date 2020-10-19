Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq and captain Mohammad Rizwan for backing him when he was struggling.

Malik’s gratitude comes after he was named Man of the Match in the National T20 Cup final after helping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win the tournament.

Malik walloped an unbeaten 56, which came off 22 balls and included three boundaries and four sixes, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab by 10 runs.

The 38-year-old was well supported by Fakhar Zaman, who hammered a 40-ball 67, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who finished with figures of 3-36 off his four overs.

“I think your goal is to give your best shot always, at times you do well, at times you don’t. I want to thank my management, especially coach Abdul Razzaq and captain Mohammad Rizwan for backing me when I needed their backing the most as I was struggling,” Malik was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“The opponents bat very deep that is why we wanted to post a big total today, I wanted to bat deep and keep attacking. Our bowlers got early wickets which really helped set-up the win, I backed myself while batting and I am happy that my contribution helped the team.”

