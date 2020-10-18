Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan admitted that he is thrilled to be scoring runs as an opener.

This comes after Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his knock of 67, which came off 50 balls and included 11 boundaries, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s eight-wicket win over Sindh in the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup.

In addition to Rizwan, who captains Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fakhar Zaman also starred for the team as he hammered a 29-ball 57, which included eight boundaries and two sixes.

“I have been provided a plan by Abdul Razzaq, who is our head coach and also a national selector, to open the innings and I am happy that it is paying off,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“Scoring runs and performing in the field gives you confidence as a captain that you can lead your team from the front.

“There is always pressure on you as a team and individual when you are playing semi-final or a final. The key is to stick to your strengths. Teams are always formed on combinations, not individuals, and that is what give you results. It is very important to be united as a team. We have gelled very well together.

“We have been struggling a little bit towards the end of our bowling innings, but our bowlers bowled really well in that phase of the innings today. We are looking forward to play the final tomorrow.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab in the final on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch out for him because he is very good, Faisal Iqbal on 18-year-old Pakistan fast bowler

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2012 ( 13.02 % ) Babar Azam 10885 ( 70.45 % ) Steve Smith 542 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 1078 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 390 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 83 ( 0.54 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 201 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 65 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 124 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2012 ( 13.02 % ) Babar Azam 10885 ( 70.45 % ) Steve Smith 542 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 1078 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 390 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 83 ( 0.54 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 201 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 65 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 124 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...