Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to give priority to the country’s sports infrastructure and development.

Hafeez said that these two things were “given less priority in the past” and added that it’s sad to see the current government going down the same road.

The 40-year-old called for something to be done as soon as possible since the issue has persisted for a long time.

Sports infrastructure & development was given less priority in the past & sadly stil not the priority of new elected Government as haven’t seen any development so far in the last two years. I urge @ImranKhanPTI & his cabinet to look into this matter ASAP. Pakistan 🇵🇰 zindabad — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 19, 2020

“Sports infrastructure and development was given less priority in the past and sadly still not the priority of new elected government as haven’t seen any development so far in the last two years. I urge Imran Khan and his cabinet to look into this matter ASAP. Pakistan zindabad,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Hafeez recently played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the National T20 Cup, where he scored 278 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 39.71 and a strike-rate of 148.66.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Malik out, 20-year-old in and Mohammad Rizwan to open during Zimbabwe T20 series?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2176 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 11215 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 568 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1122 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 416 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 94 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 216 ( 1.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 69 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 47 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 130 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2176 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 11215 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 568 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1122 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 416 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 94 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 216 ( 1.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 69 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 47 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 130 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...