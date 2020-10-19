Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has admitted that it’s going to be “difficult” for him to make a comeback into the national team following the emergence of a number of talented youngsters.

Hasan used to be Pakistan’s pace spearhead and was on top of the world, especially after his outstanding performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan won.

Since then, he has struggled to take wickets regularly and suffered multiple injuries.

While he has been out of the side or sidelined, many young players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Musa have stepped up and made their presence felt.

Given how young all of them are, the 26-year-old Hasan conceded that he will have to perform at his very best if he is to have any chance of regaining his spot in the Pakistan team.

“My rehab is complete and now my focus is to acquire match fitness through domestic cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “It would be difficult to make a comeback after the emergence of many talented young pacers. However, I have also performed really well in the past and if provided an opportunity in future, I would like to prove my mettle once again.”

Having recently recovered from a back injury, Hasan thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for helping him with his rehabilitation and paying for his medical expenses.

“PCB helped me a lot in dealing with my fitness issues. I was worried after missing out on the central contract but PCB decided to bear my medical expenses even when I was out of the national fold and on the sidelines. Even now, the PCB medical panel is monitoring me at the high performance center,” he said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s on his last legs as captain, Rashid Latif sees Pakistan player being replaced

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2012 ( 13.02 % ) Babar Azam 10885 ( 70.45 % ) Steve Smith 542 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 1078 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 390 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 83 ( 0.54 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 201 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 65 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 124 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2012 ( 13.02 % ) Babar Azam 10885 ( 70.45 % ) Steve Smith 542 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 1078 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 390 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 83 ( 0.54 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 201 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 65 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 124 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...