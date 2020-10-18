‘I don’t think I deserve the award’, top Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Shan Masood felt that he didn’t deserve to be given the Man of the Match award after leading Southern Punjab to the National T20 Cup final.

Masood, who captains Southern Punjab, led by example as he smashed an unbeaten 78, which came off 58 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, to guide his team to a seven-wicket win over Northern in the semi-final.

Masood noted that Zahid Mahmood and Zeeshan Ashraf both deserve a lot of credit as well, with the former taking figures of 3-28 off four overs and the latter hammering a 32-ball 55, which included four boundaries and four sixes.

“I don’t think I deserve the award, Zahid Mahmood bowled really well, and Zeeshan Ashraf batted very well. We had to play a major match only 12 hours after finishing our last match; I am extremely pleased with the team’s performance,” Masood was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“We wanted to groom players in the tournament and I think we have achieved that, we had a very poor start as we kept conceding 200 plus scores, but we had faith in our players We today have defeated a team that can be called a full Pakistan eleven which makes us very pleased. We will now try to perform tomorrow in the big final.”

Southern Punjab will either play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Sindh in the final on Sunday.

