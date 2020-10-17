Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told everyone to watch out for 18-year-old fast bowler Akhtar Shah.

This comes after Akhtar was called up from Balochistan’s Second XI team to the First XI squad in the National T20 Cup.

In the one match he played, which was against Northern, he took figures of 1-40 off three bowlers.

With Akhtar dismissing Haider Ali in the match, Faisal believes big things await the teenager in his future.

Elevating youngsters from U.19 to Second X1 towards First X1 team is another local Balochistan Akhter Shah after his recent good performance in Second X1 T20 tournament, he’s also a Pakistan 🇵🇰 U.19 fast bowler. #DevelopingYoungsters https://t.co/Ha06BGfVar — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 14, 2020

“Elevating youngsters from U-19 to Second XI towards [the] First XI team is another local Balochistan [player] Akhter Shah after his recent good performance in [the] Second XI T20 tournament, he’s also a Pakistan U-19 fast bowler,” Faisal said on Twitter.

The National T20 Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, with Northern taking on Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 215 ( 4.61 % ) Central Punjab 912 ( 19.57 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1121 ( 24.06 % ) Northern 1465 ( 31.44 % ) Sindh 757 ( 16.24 % ) Southern Punjab 190 ( 4.08 % ) Back

