Watch out for him because he is very good, Faisal Iqbal on 18-year-old Pakistan fast bowler

Posted on by
Faisal Iqbal told everyone to watch out for 18-year-old fast bowler Akhtar Shah

Faisal Iqbal: “Elevating youngsters from U-19 to Second XI towards [the] First XI team is another local Balochistan [player] Akhter Shah after his recent good performance in [the] Second XI T20 tournament, he’s also a Pakistan U-19 fast bowler”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told everyone to watch out for 18-year-old fast bowler Akhtar Shah.

This comes after Akhtar was called up from Balochistan’s Second XI team to the First XI squad in the National T20 Cup.

In the one match he played, which was against Northern, he took figures of 1-40 off three bowlers.

With Akhtar dismissing Haider Ali in the match, Faisal believes big things await the teenager in his future.

“Elevating youngsters from U-19 to Second XI towards [the] First XI team is another local Balochistan [player] Akhter Shah after his recent good performance in [the] Second XI T20 tournament, he’s also a Pakistan U-19 fast bowler,” Faisal said on Twitter.

The National T20 Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, with Northern taking on Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “One of the most skilled bowlers who wore the green star on his chest”, Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistan seamer

Coming Soon
Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup?
Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup?
Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup?

Leave a Reply