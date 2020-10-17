Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has so much love and respect for veteran seamer Umar Gul, saying “your yorkers were a nightmare”.

Gul retired from all forms of the game after Balochistan’s final National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab, which they lost by seven wickets.

Gul, who conceded 34 runs from his two overs, will now focus on coaching and completing a level three course in the future.

Your yorkers were a nightmare to all the leading batsmen in the world.whar a marvelous career you have had @mdk_gul bhai. Prayers for your second innings. #Respect pic.twitter.com/u311CIGbo8 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 16, 2020

“Your yorkers were a nightmare to all the leading batsmen in the world. What a marvelous career you have had Umar Gul bhai. Prayers for your second innings,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3074 ( 17.42 % ) Waqar Younis 419 ( 2.37 % ) Javed Miandad 935 ( 5.3 % ) Shahid Afridi 4561 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 4346 ( 24.63 % ) Zaheer Abbas 295 ( 1.67 % ) Younis Khan 813 ( 4.61 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1292 ( 7.32 % ) Saeed Anwar 1478 ( 8.38 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 121 ( 0.69 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 313 ( 1.77 % ) Back

