Who is former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed extremely proud of?

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is extremely proud of the entire Sindh team after they qualified for the National T20 Cup semi-finals.

Sarfaraz has been captaining Sindh in the tournament and has scored 167 runs in 10 games, which includes a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 23.85 and a strike-rate of 134.67.

Proud of you my boys and my team management 💪🏻Good luck for Semi finals @BasitAOfficial #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Qv7mEQENBN — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) October 16, 2020

“Proud of you my boys and my team management. Good luck for semi-finals,” he said on Twitter.

The National T20 Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, with Northern taking on Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh.

