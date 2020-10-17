Who is former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed extremely proud of?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is extremely proud of the entire Sindh team after they qualified for the National T20 Cup semi-finals.
Sarfaraz has been captaining Sindh in the tournament and has scored 167 runs in 10 games, which includes a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 23.85 and a strike-rate of 134.67.
Proud of you my boys and my team management 💪🏻Good luck for Semi finals @BasitAOfficial #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Qv7mEQENBN
— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) October 16, 2020
“Proud of you my boys and my team management. Good luck for semi-finals,” he said on Twitter.
The National T20 Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, with Northern taking on Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh.
ALSO CHECK OUT: “You beauty”, Sarfaraz Ahmed praises Pakistan bowler who was always a threat