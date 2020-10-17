‘We are living in the era of Babar Azam’, Pakistan bowler on fire says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that “we are living in the era of Babar Azam”.
Afridi’s comments came when he was wishing the Pakistan limited overs captain happy birthday as he turned 26 on Thursday.
“We are living in the era of Babar Azam. Period. Happy birthday skipper Babar Azam,” he said on Twitter.
Azam is widely considered to be among the best batsmen in the world today and many see him going on to become one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever players.
Azam captained Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and scored 275 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.
Despite his strong performances, Central Punjab failed to qualify for the semi-finals.
