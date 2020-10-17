Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Rashid Latif has called fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris a “good talent”.

This comes after the 19-year-old smashed an unbeaten 79 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s National T20 Cup match against Northern.

Haris’ knock came off 70 balls and included nine boundaries and a six, but despite his heroics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match by 11 runs.

Nonetheless, Haris captured the attention of Latif, who feels the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

Good talent — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 16, 2020

The National T20 Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, with Northern taking on Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 215 ( 4.61 % ) Central Punjab 912 ( 19.57 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1121 ( 24.06 % ) Northern 1465 ( 31.44 % ) Sindh 757 ( 16.24 % ) Southern Punjab 190 ( 4.08 % ) Back

