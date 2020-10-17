‘Good talent’, Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif sees big things in 19-year-old’s future

Rashid Latif believes Mohammad Haris is a “good talent”

Rashid Latif has called fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris a “good talent”.

This comes after the 19-year-old smashed an unbeaten 79 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s National T20 Cup match against Northern.

Haris’ knock came off 70 balls and included nine boundaries and a six, but despite his heroics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match by 11 runs.

Nonetheless, Haris captured the attention of Latif, who feels the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

The National T20 Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, with Northern taking on Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh.

