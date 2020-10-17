Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Rashid Latif has called fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris a “good talent”.
This comes after the 19-year-old smashed an unbeaten 79 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s National T20 Cup match against Northern.
Maiden T20 half-century for young wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Haris
Haris’ knock came off 70 balls and included nine boundaries and a six, but despite his heroics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match by 11 runs.
Nonetheless, Haris captured the attention of Latif, who feels the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.
The National T20 Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, with Northern taking on Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh.
