Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has paid tribute to veteran pace bowler Umar Gul, saying he was a “one of the most skilled bowlers who wore [the] green star on his chest”.

Gul retired from all forms of the game after Balochistan’s final National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab, which they lost by seven wickets.

Gul, who conceded 34 runs from his two overs, will now focus on coaching and completing a level three course in the future.

“This tweet is to pay homage to one of the most skilled bowlers who wore [the] green star on his chest. Congrats Umar Gul on such a brilliant career. Your yorkers and match-winning spells for Pakistan will always be remembered,” Azam said on Twitter.

Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

