Son of Pakistan legend scored 265 runs in a T20 game with 29 sixes

Azam Khan recalled how he scored 265 runs in a T20 match in January 2016 that included 12 boundaries and a jaw-dropping 29 sixes.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.

The 22-year-old is currently playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has been in impressive form, accumulating 268 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 29.77 and a strike-rate of 168.55.

He is also second on the list of most sixes hit in the tournament with 19. Only Khushdil Shah, who plays for Southern Punjab, is ahead of him with 21.

Reminiscing about that particular match where he smashed an unbelievable 265 at the Moin Khan Academy, Azam said it was at that point that he knew he could be something special.

“I have a vivid memory of that match, it was played in January 2016,” Azam told pcb.com.pk. “I was representing Moin Khan Academy team and our opponents were a team called Karachi Hawks. I scored 265 runs in the 20-over match. I hit 29 sixes and 12 fours.

“That innings gave me the confidence that I can do something in the game and the people who saw the innings spread the word about the game and the innings in Karachi cricketing circles.

“My first cricket memory was playing cricket at the age of four or five. When the Moin Khan Academy was established, I started playing there.

“I feel very proud that my father has such a big name in Pakistan cricket and that my uncle (Nadeem Khan) was too a Test cricketer. We talk a lot about cricket and have quality discussions at home, which are a big opportunity to learn about the game at a young age.

“My dad and I watch a lot of old Pakistan matches together and discuss the details of the game and have some very healthy conversations which I thoroughly enjoy.”

