Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has lauded veteran seamer Umar Gul, saying you are “a master with the ball”.

Gul retired from all forms of the game after Balochistan’s final National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab, which they lost by seven wickets.

Gul, who conceded 34 runs from his two overs, will now focus on coaching and completing a level three course in the future.

You have been a brilliant servant of Pak cricket throughout your cricket career. The end of an Golden era. You were truly a master with the ball specially your Yorkers never be forgotten. Your remarkable services for cricket will be remembered .

@mdk_gul

“You have been a brilliant servant of Pakistan cricket throughout your cricket career. The end of an golden era. You were truly a master with the ball specially your yorkers [will] never be forgotten. Your remarkable services for cricket will be remembered. Adios Umar Gul,” Rauf said on Twitter.

Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

