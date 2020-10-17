Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has vowed to help Pakistan cricket after his cricketing career came to an end on Friday.

Gul retired from all forms of the game after Balochistan’s final National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab, which they lost by seven wickets.

Gul, who conceded 34 runs from his two overs, will now focus on coaching and completing a level three course in the future.

“It has been an honour to represent my club, city, province and country at various levels for two decades. I have thoroughly enjoyed my cricket, which has taught me the values of hard work, respect, commitment and determination,” Gul was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“During this journey, I have had the pleasure of meeting numerous people who have helped and supported me in some way. I want to thank all those people as well as my teammates and peers for their support.

“I owe a big time to the fans who supported me throughout my journey. They have been an inspiration, especially at times when the going was not great.

“Lastly, I thank my family for standing firmly behind me throughout my career and helping me to cherish my dreams of not only playing cricket but traveling across the country and globe. They have sacrificed a lot, while I too have missed their presence and company. I now look forward to spending valuable time with them but it will be difficult to stay away from cricket and I now look forward to giving back to the sport and the country that has made me one of the most fortunate and luckiest persons on the planet.”

Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

