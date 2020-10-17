Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf thanked the Almighty for all the success he has had in his career thus far.

This comes after Rauf was named Man of the Match in Northern’s 11-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup.

Rauf finished with figures of 3-28 off his four overs in the match.

“I want to thank the Almighty first; throughout the event I have been able to bowl well,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “I was trying to bowl according to the pitches both in Multan and Rawalpindi and I am happy that I have been able to achieve sustained success.

“I tried to bowl some variations today as the pitch offered something to the bowlers. I hope to continue my bowling form in the coming games.”

Rauf is now the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 victims in seven matches at an average of 11.05 and an economy rate of 7.23.

Northern will play Southern Punjab in the semi-final on Saturday.

