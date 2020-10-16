Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan revealed that his love affair for hitting big sixes began when he started playing tape-ball cricket.

He noted that playing tape-ball cricket regularly helped hone his batting skills and made him learn how to hit the ball cleanly.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, admitted that he practices his big-hitting in the nets and gets a “a lot of joy” when watching the ball sail over the ropes in a match.

“Tape-ball cricket helped me develop big-hitting; I started playing cricket at a semi-professional to professional level at a young age which further enhanced my batting skills,” Azam told pcb.com.pk.

“I really enjoy practicing big-hits during nets and range-hitting sessions and I really back my ability of clearing the boundary which brings me a lot of joy.”

Azam is currently playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has scored 268 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 29.77 and a strike-rate of 168.55.

He is also second on the list of most sixes hit in the tournament with 19. Only Khushdil Shah, who plays for Southern Punjab, is ahead of him with 21.

