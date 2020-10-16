Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif revealed that Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Sami all bowled at 150 kph regularly.
Latif’s comments come after former West Indies seamer and renowned commentator Ian Bishop was praising South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje for bowling at 155 kph in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
However, Latif said such bowling speeds were common back in the day and bowlers from many countries were that quick.
In past 150 is routine ball speed you , Sir curtly Ambrose , Walsh, Anthony , Brett Lee , Waqar , Bond , shoaib and Sami consistently bowled fast in ODI and Test matches.@ambrose_curtly @BrettLee_58 @shoaib100mph @waqyounis99 @ShaneBond27 pic.twitter.com/921aTYZ2Ss
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 14, 2020
“In past 150 is routine ball speed you, Sir Curtly Ambrose, Walsh, Anthony, Brett Lee, Waqar, Bond, Shoaib and Sami consistently bowled fast in ODI and Test matches,” Latif said on Twitter.
